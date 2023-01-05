Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski

Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Latrobe, PA on December 2, 1952, a son of the late Theodore and Camilla Milleo Hamerski. He is survived by his companion, Lori Sebert Ford (Lauren and Emma); one grandson Travis Snider and his wife Valerie of Georgia; two great grandchildren, Oakland and Brixtin; many Mull, Milleo and Harmeski cousins; and his long-time friend John “Moe” Mosesso of Philippi. Mr. Hamerski was a graduate of Latrobe High School and attended Alderson Broaddus College in Philippi, WV.  He was a businessman, Hotel developer, restaurant owner and philanthropist. He loved fishing and was a member of the Mountaineer Athletic Club.  He was Catholic by faith. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.  A private Entombment will be held in the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Fund “IMO Jerry Hamerski”, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, 44 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506 Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

