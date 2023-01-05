Grafton City Hospital to house Recovery to Resiliency program

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - For years Grafton City Hospital had been working to create a program to assist struggling addicts.

Chief Administrative Officier at the hospital, Melissa Lockwood, said thanks to U.S. Representative David McKinley, they were preparing to create their Recovery to Resiliency program.

“The biggest challenge that they had was the renovation of the space to create the unit was going to be a little bit costly for them. Grafton is a very small hospital,” she explained.

McKinley was able to get them $995,000 in federal funding for the program to be located on the second floor of the hospital.

Lockwood explained this 10-bed unit would help get people out of the ER.

“I think that will help get those patients out of the ER. You know, all the ER’s don’t have all the resources needed, all the psychiatry help and those types of things on a fulltime basis to be able to deliver the care that these patients are going to need and deserve,” she said.

Lockwood that this would be two to three day inpatient care. The hospital would be able to offer medication assisted treatment, detoxification, recovery support, and assist with any behavioral health concerns and refer patients accordingly.

“Kind of stabilize the patient when they are in crisis. Then we connect them to all the resources that they’re going to need throughout their recovery process,” she added.

14 new jobs would be created as a result of the program and accept patients from across the state.

Lockwood said they hoped to finish the project and open R2R by the end of 2023.

