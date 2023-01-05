Investigation into deputy-involved crash that killed teen enters reconstruction phase

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday, an out-of-county reconstructionist team traveled to the scene of a crash that killed a teenager last week in Huntington.

According to West Virginia State Police, the teenager was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday, Dec. 30.

The family identifies her as Laney Hudson.

The incident happened at the intersection of 31st Street and 5th Avenue.

West Virginia State Police say the deputy was given two breathalyzer tests on the scene and then taken in a cruiser to the WVSP field office for field tests.

Troopers say both of the deputy’s blood alcohol level tests read 0.0.

Investigators downloaded data from the cruiser’s black box.

The results of the black box determine the speed the deputy was driving that night.

State Police say witnesses told them the deputy had a green light at the time of the incident.

A city of Huntington spokesperson said the city does not own or operate any permanently-fixed traffic cameras anywhere in the city.

A state law signed in 2007 bans the use of traffic cameras to detect or prove traffic law violations.

According to a DOH spokesperson, DOH Crews have been at the location doing a standard review without the benefit of the accident report.

DOH will complete a careful review of the area, evaluate any potential changes and work cooperatively with the city to make the intersection as safe as possible.”

West Virginia State Police said at this time no charges have been filed.

