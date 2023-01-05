Lewis-Upshur Animal Control at capacity again

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 news told you back in October about 80 dogs being seized from an Upshur county home.

The case is making its way through the courts, but in the meantime it’s leaving the county’s animal control facility in a tough spot.

They say every dog has it’s day and Thursday was the day for Buster Brown.

The pup was set to be euthanized, but instead got adopted.

Justin Miller drove 2 hours from Charleston today to give him a new “leash” on life.

“Everybody should come out here and adopt if they can, it’s the best feeling in the world trying to save an animal, everybody deserves it and they deserve a good home,” said Miller.

While Buster’s story has a happy ending, Lewis-Upshur Animal Control is struggling due to some extreme circumstances.

Normally they only house about 30 dogs at a time, now more than half of the dogs they’re caring for can’t be adopted.

That’s because they are considered evidence in an ongoing criminal case where more than 80 dogs were seized from an Upshur County home in October.

The shelter director Jan Cochran says they’re making an exception to foster only the dogs that were confiscated.

“It’s been a lot of extra work on us because those 18 are taking up cages that we would normally have open this time of year with space,” said Cochran.

Cochran says right now the shelter is at capacity and can’t take in anymore dogs.

It’s a situation that’s making them have to make some tough decisions including the decision to euthanize Buster Brown.

While that didn’t happen the facility desperately needs more people to adopt animals to help with the overcrowding.

Cochran says its a big decision for people to make to adopt a pet and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

She says she wants people to properly care for their pets so shelters don’t end up in these extreme situation.

“People -- one: get your dogs and keep them for life,” said Cochran. “They’re a lifetime commitment, these dogs are going to live 12 to 20 years, think about that when you get it, think about is your life going to change. 2: spay and neuter your pets.”

Now as for Justin Miller and Buster Brown they have a long journey ahead together.

“Please save a dog if you can or a cat,” said Miller. “God will be with you. He’ll guide the way -- He’ll guide you, He’ll guide you.”

