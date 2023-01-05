Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two generations now.

Logan Lehosit is the manager at Parkette. Once his dad, Emil Lehosit, retires, he will take over as the owner.

Lehosit said the hardest time for locally-owned restaurants was during COVID.

During that period, it was a struggle, and they had to adapt by adding curbside pickup to keep business going.

He said they persevered by having excellent employees and loyal customers.

“Our regulars definitely help. Our caterings are a huge part as well. We do a lot of weddings, anniversary parties, I mean you name it we’ll cater it. We have four or five every single week going on.”

Lehosit said Parkette does well, but the biggest struggle is not having big corporate power. He said big companies are able to advertise their restaurant more than local restaurants.

“Not having the big corporate power behind you to be able to push out new items every single day or push out all the advertising on TV, radio, and billboards. All these big corporate names they can do that.”

One tip Lehosit has is to buy locally from multiple vendors. This helps them save money to pay employees on payroll.

Lehosit said it’s also rewarding to own a small business. He said the best part is making personal connections with the customers.

“Everybody is just so close here, the customers and all the employees. Everybody knows a little bit about everybodies life. It makes it a little bit more personal than what it is at one of the larger corporate places.”

Despite Parkette doing well, other locally owned restaurants like Hickory House in Weston and Jimmy’s Dinner in Shinnston have closed.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.