Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say

Zachary Rush
Zachary Rush(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mannington man has been charged after he allegedly led authorities on a pursuit and crashed on a foot bridge.

Officers attempted to pull over a dirt bike that was traveling south on Fairmont Ave. with no taillight or registration plate just after midnight on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

26-year-old Zachary Rush, of Mannington, who was driving the dirt bike, led police on a high speed chase, passing multiple vehicles, running stop signs, and driving in the opposite driving lane, officers said.

Officers pursued Rush for over 20 minutes through Fairmont, Monongah and Idamay before crashing at the intersection of Routes 250 and 218 just outside of Farmington on a foot bridge, court documents say.

Officers said Rush told them he had methamphetamine two days before the pursuit. Officers also found an illegally-possessed firearm in Rush’s backpack in addition to syringes and 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Rush has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference and person prohibited from possessing firearms. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $40,012 bond.

