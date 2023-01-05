Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he went inside a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

54-year-old Eric Sohni went inside a woman’s apartment on Nov. 14 and forced her onto the bed, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say Sohni put a “inserted a [finger] into her anus” and tried to put a finger in her genital area.

Officers said Sohni also bit her breast twice, leaving a bruise in one area.

Sohni has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.