Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting woman

Eric Sohni
Eric Sohni(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he went inside a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

54-year-old Eric Sohni went inside a woman’s apartment on Nov. 14 and forced her onto the bed, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say Sohni put a “inserted a [finger] into her anus” and tried to put a finger in her genital area.

Officers said Sohni also bit her breast twice, leaving a bruise in one area.

Sohni has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
Dean Flynn
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County

Latest News

Richard America
Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
Shinnston police asking for information on ATV stolen from Public Works Dept.
Shinnston police asking for information on ATV stolen from Public Works Dept.
Zachary Rush
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say