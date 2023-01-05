Mrs. Phyllis Fisher Ellis

Published: Jan. 5, 2023
Mrs. Phyllis Fisher Ellis of Madison, AL (formerly of Weston, Gassaway, and Bridgeport, WV), passed away on January 1, 2023 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, AL. She was born April 6, 1928 in Weston, WV, the daughter of Bryan and Marie Clark Fisher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ellis and her brothers, Richard and Larry Fisher. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Jack Van Kirk, of Madison, AL; four grandchildren: Christina (Dan) Ottolini of Franklin, TN, Nathaniel (Carey) Van Kirk of Huntsville, AL, Adriane Van Kirk of Huntsville, AL, and Joshua Van Kirk of Atlanta, GA; four great-grandchildren: Kyle Van Kirk, Lindsay Van Kirk, Chase Ottolini, and Hayes Ottolini. In addition to the family above, she is survived by her sister, Dolores Chambers of Camden, WV, along with numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and neighbors Al and Sandy Blair and Lillian Botos of Madison, AL. Phyllis was a 1946 graduate of Weston High School. She held a variety of memorable jobs over the years, including Gem Furniture in Weston, WV and Midland Department Store in Gassaway, WV. She enjoyed reading, social clubs, working puzzles, playing Joker with Lillian, spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting with friends and neighbors, and home-cooked meals with her family. Phyllis will be laid to rest at West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton alongside her beloved husband. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

