Rate increase for Mon Power customers approved

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power customers should expect to see a higher bill this month.

This is because West Virginia’s Public Service Commission approved a rate hike last week for Mon Power customers.

The approval will allow Mon Power to recover $91.8 million in fuel costs.

Mon Power filed a request to raise rates early last year.

A spokesperson said the request to raise rates came after the utility company said it was costing them more to produce electricity.

According to the company, the average bill will increase by $5.28.

The rate increase went into effect last weekend.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.