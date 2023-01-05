Robert C Byrd defeats East Fairmont in a thrilling top 6 matchup in WV girl’s basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C Byrd hosted East Fairmont in a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 6 of the most recent AP poll for girl’s basketball in the state of West Virginia. Heading into the contest, East Fairmont was ranked 6th and RCB was ranked 5th. View highlights and more above. Final score: 49-46 RCB

