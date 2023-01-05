Robert C Byrd defeats East Fairmont in a thrilling top 6 matchup in WV girl’s basketball

RCB led by Martina Howe, Avery Childers and Carleigh Curotz
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C Byrd hosted East Fairmont in a matchup of two teams ranked in the top 6 of the most recent AP poll for girl’s basketball in the state of West Virginia. Heading into the contest, East Fairmont was ranked 6th and RCB was ranked 5th. View highlights and more above. Final score: 49-46 RCB

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
Dean Flynn
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
I-79 signs located on and leading to the roadway
Emergency lane closures on I-79 to create traffic delays

Latest News

The Glenville State University Lady Pioneers celebrate their 2022 NCAA Division II National...
WDTV’s top 10 sports stories of 2022
North Marion
People’s Bank Player of the Year - North Marion’s Casey Minor
Brayden Edgell - Lincoln Basketball
Lincoln, Philip Barbour pick up wins in first day of Christmas Mixer
Olivia Toland
North Marion defeats East Fairmont in top level girl’s basketball matchup