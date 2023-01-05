Shinnston police asking for information on ATV stolen from Public Works Dept.

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Shinnston Police Department is asking for information regarding an ATV stolen from the Public Works Department.

The 2012 Honda Rancher was stolen on Dec. 31 around 7 a.m., according to the Shinnston Police Department.

Anyone with information on the stolen ATV or a possible suspect is asked to call 304-626-1900 or the Shinnston Police Department during business hours at 304-592-2121.

Below is the Facebook post from the Shinnston PD with additional photos:

