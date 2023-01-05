Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Operating under new management, but the same name, Sunset Ellis Restaurant in Meadowbrook is reopening.

According to owner Anthony Ellis, the business is under a lease to own arrangement with Larry Morgan and his son Rocky Morgan, both of whom have many years of experience in the food service business.

“I used to work at Shoney’s on Bridgeport Hill years ago and worked my way up, traveling with Shoney’s to open stores and train managers,” said Rocky Morgan. “Our parents also have a concession trailer that we take to fairs. They started that 30-some years ago and all of us kids helped out. My parents also used to take care of concessions at East-West Stadium (in Fairmont). They did that for 20-plus years. We’re pretty familiar with preparing and cooking food.”

Starting a restaurant has always been a goal, Morgan said. Middletown Commons was considered as a location, but when Larry Morgan learned of the closing of Sunset Ellis in June of 2022, he suggested to Rocky that they consider reopening the popular hometown eatery.

Ellis said he and his wife Sue have a good feeling about the reopening, and they are pleased that the restaurant will offer some of the same menu items.

“It’s going to be pretty much the same menu, changing some of it up – taking off some items and adding new ones,” Rocky Morgan said.

Menu options including spaghetti and Giovanni will be the same. The Big Tony’s sausage sandwich will now be called the Bubba, a nod to the Morgans’ concession business and inspired by a Shinnston restaurant of yesteryear named Rosie’s.

“We’ll also offer different types of steaks – New York Strip and sirloin – and different appetizers. We’ll do a boneless chicken wing and maybe a potato wedge, different things like that,” Morgan said.

Other facets of the restaurant that will remain are the affordability and generous portions.

“We both agree that if you’re going to pay a price for a meal, you should get a good healthy portion. We’re not letting anyone leave hungry,” Morgan said. “We want everyone to feel welcome and feel full when they leave.”

The Morgan family has been busy cleaning and remodeling the restaurant and are excited to open next month.

Hours will be 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

When the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater opens this summer, weekend hours will likely be extended later into the evening, Morgan said.

The restaurant will be closed on Sundays.

“God has blessed us with this place and we’re going to honor him on Sundays,” Morgan said.

Morgan, who does some preaching in the area, said he and his family are very excited about their new venture.

“This has been a dream of ours,” he said. “My dad believes this is the ideal spot – not too big and not too small; just the right space.”

Morgan’s son and daughter will be helping at the family business. The family will also be hiring wait staff and cooks. Individuals interested in applying can call Morgan at 304-592-0405.

The Sunset Ellis restaurant, which was once a trolley car, has been in the Ellis family for several decades.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.