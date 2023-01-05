Woman in labor for 30 hours gives birth to UHC’s only baby born on New Years

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jena Householder and Andres Jaime started their New Year by welcoming a baby boy into their family.

“I wasn’t planning on him being on time to be honest. I had him on New Year’s Day at 6:21,” Jena said. “The doctors were excited to deliver him. The staff was super excited. They were all excited to meet him.”

Jena was in labor for 30 hours, but she says thanks to the staff at UHC, she had the best experience possible.

“It’s definitely been interesting. The nurses at UHC are fantastic. I had an amazing birthing experience with them. I labored for 32 hours and then ended in a c-section, but that’s ok,” Jena said.

When asked how motherhood has been treating her household, she said it’s been quite a journey while only being 5 days in.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment. We are still trying to get into a routine and get him into a routine. He’s definitely giving us a run for our money that’s for sure,” Jena said.

