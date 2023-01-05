Upshur County becomes latest ‘Storm Ready’ county in West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is the latest in West Virginia to receive a special safety designation.

At Thursday’s Upshur County Commission meeting, representatives from West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Office presented them with the “Storm Ready” designation.

Tony Edwards from the National Weather Service said they’ve been helping to train people in the country to spot potentially dangerous weather patterns.

He said communication like this in emergency situations is real.

“Weather spotters are really our eyes in the field. We’re in Charleston, and we have a lot neat tools that we use to forecast and warn on the weather, but there’s nothing better than local spotters in the community to let us know what’s going on.”

Edwards said staying “Storm Ready” takes a lot of hard work, and they’ll be offering more training and education until they revisit the designation in four years.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction worker hospitalized after being hit in Morgantown
Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
A school bus crash in West Virginia on Wednesday morning sent 15 children to the hospital,...
School bus crash sends 15 children to hospital in West Virginia
Dean Flynn
Man charged in Harrison County pursuit, new details released
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth
Man smoked meth with juveniles, drove stolen car in multiple states, police say
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
Eric Sohni
Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting woman
Morgantown man charged with sexually assaulting woman