Upshur County becomes latest ‘Storm Ready’ county in West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County is the latest in West Virginia to receive a special safety designation.

At Thursday’s Upshur County Commission meeting, representatives from West Virginia’s Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Office presented them with the “Storm Ready” designation.

Tony Edwards from the National Weather Service said they’ve been helping to train people in the country to spot potentially dangerous weather patterns.

He said communication like this in emergency situations is real.

“Weather spotters are really our eyes in the field. We’re in Charleston, and we have a lot neat tools that we use to forecast and warn on the weather, but there’s nothing better than local spotters in the community to let us know what’s going on.”

Edwards said staying “Storm Ready” takes a lot of hard work, and they’ll be offering more training and education until they revisit the designation in four years.

