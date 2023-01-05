Winter-like temperatures after today!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be much cooler than the past few days, and skies will be partly sunny. Then after today, cooler temperatures are on the way, and more precipitation is expected. Find out more in the video above!

Yesterday, a cold front lifted into West Virginia, bringing scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms during the evening hours. Thereafter, cooler, drier air followed behind it, resulting in a much cooler morning than the past few mornings. This afternoon, temperatures will be on the mild side because of the cool air mass, with highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and skies will be partly sunny. Then during the late-evening and overnight hours, clouds will build back in, as a low-pressure system (centered on the Great Lakes as of this morning) pushes east. Then around 3 AM, snow showers start pushing into our region, ahead of the system, becoming scattered during the morning. Most of the snow accumulation will be in the mountains during that time. Besides that, winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the mid-30s. Those scattered snow showers and flurries will continue into tomorrow afternoon as well, with most of the snow accumulation taking place in the mountains of our region. Most of them should leave by the evening hours, but we can’t rule out a few snow flurries overnight, especially in the mountains. By the time most of the snow showers leave tomorrow evening, we’re likely looking at trace amounts to half an inch in the lowlands, and 1″ to 2″ in the highlands. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 10-15 mph and highs in the upper-30s. Then our region will stay dry on Saturday, but on Sunday morning into Monday morning, a low-pressure system will lift into West Virginia, bringing rain showers to the lowlands and a few rain/snow showers to the highlands. So we’ll start next week with some rain. By Monday afternoon, our region dries out, as the system moves east. Thereafter, barring a few showers on Wednesday, most of next week will be partly cloudy and dry, with highs in the mid-to-upper-40s, within range for this time of year. In short, today will be mild, and thereafter, expect more winter-like temperatures and clouds, with a few snow showers tomorrow.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 53.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain and snow showers pushing through after midnight. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph. Low: 36.

Friday: Overcast skies, with a few snow flurries in the lowlands and snow showers in the highlands east of I-79. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 40.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

