Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a person involved in a fraud incident.

Ofc. Stallman with the BPD said the person in the Facebook post below was involved in a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16.

Anyone with information regarding that person’s identity is asked to contact Ofc. Stallman by email or at 304-848-6148.

