Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a person involved in a fraud incident.
Ofc. Stallman with the BPD said the person in the Facebook post below was involved in a fraud incident at BFS in Charles Pointe on Nov. 16.
Anyone with information regarding that person’s identity is asked to contact Ofc. Stallman by email or at 304-848-6148.
