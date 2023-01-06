Brian Scott Large, 55, of Mount Clare, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Brian was born in West Palm Beach, FL, on June 10, 1967, a son of Carl Dewayne Large and the late Wilma Ann Moore. Forever cherishing their memories of Brian are his companion, Katrina Johnson of Mount Clare; three daughters: Abigail Ann Large, Gemma Pearl Large of Weston, and Areabella Self of Gilmer; Katrina’s sons whom he loved as his own: Jared and Jacob Johnson; his father and step-mother: Carl and Sandy Large of West Palm Beach, FL; two brothers: Jeff Large and wife, Tracey, and Steven Large and wife, Emily; two nephews: Chase and Charles Large; and two nieces: Savannah and Ann Large. Brian graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School. Following graduation, Brian attended The University of Florida and obtained a degree in Microbiology. He enjoyed surfing, sailing, and traveling as he had a love for the ocean. In his free-time, Brian found delight in working on cars, especially his SAAB AND Volkswagen. He had a passion for science and sharing his knowledge with others. Brian had a huge heart and would give his last twenty dollars to a stranger in need. Most of all, he loved his family especially his children more than anything. Brian will be greatly missed by all who loved and cared for him. In lieu of flowers, Brian’s family has requested donations be made directly to the family to aid with future expenses. Brian’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church located at 312 Main Ave, in Weston from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Brian Scott Large. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

