Buckhannon Fire Department receives Class 3 Protection Rank

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon City Council focused a lot on their fire department at the meeting.

The Buckhannon Fire Department received a Class 3 Protection ranking in their annual ISO ranking and were only a few points away from scoring a two.

Mayor Robbie Skinner explained how this benefited all residents.

“On a residential property insurance, each classification reduction depending on your insurance company can be a 10% savings per year on your coverage. On your commercial, it can be up to 25% percent depending on what the size of commercial development that you have,” he said.

Fire Chief J.B. Kimble presented to the council about the different categories that were taken into consideration in this process.

He said the department still had a lot to do to improve its rank.

“What we need improvement on is training, which we are working on that. The deployment, which I assume comes in and you only have one firehouse. They look at how far apart the fire stations are. They take that into consideration with having the substation we are working on. Then also went into manpower staffing,” he added.

Kimble explained the addition of the training facility would benefit more than just the department. All city employees would be able to do training there as well.

He added they could even do some training together.

One of the specific training areas the department wanted to work on with their new training facility was trench rescue. As it was one of the most vital for people to understand.

Following Kimble, Captain Joey Baxa talked more about training facility ideas as well as mentioning the upcoming Country Roads Fire Conference at the Brushy Fork event center January 13-15.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.