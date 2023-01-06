Eulogy

Carolyn Joyce McClain Daugherty of Clarksburg went home on January 6th. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Joyce Boone McClain of Ida May, WV. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Angela Kay and Andrea Renee, and also her brother, Barry McClain. Carolyn was a graduate of Farmington High School, class of 1968. She graduated from Fairmont State College in 1971. In 1972, Carolyn met the love of her life, Gary Daugherty. They married on October 5, 1974. They spent 50 wonderful years together. In addition to her husband, Carolyn is survived by her daughters, Joyce (Tracel) Rittenhouse of Clarksburg and Diana Daugherty of Good Hope. She is also survived by one granddaughter Kaitlyn (Tyler) Freeman of Clarksburg and soon to be great grandson, Dwayne Steven Freeman, and grandson Randall Rittenhouse II. Additionally, Carolyn is survived by special friends Danny and Emma Jo Malcomb and Paul and Susan Rohde and also survived by her sister-in-law, Brenda McClain as well as several nieces and nephews. As well as her bonus kids, Matt (Robin) McDonald and family, Shannon (Troy) Jolly and family, and Derika Sutton and family. Carolyn was known as the mother to all. She lovingly welcomed everyone into her home and made them feel part of her family. Carolyn’s smile and laugh were contagious. She was known for her delicious baked goods. Her strength and courage was admirable and even on the most difficult days, she still smiled and resonated with grace and beauty. Her home was a safe place where you could always get a hot meal, a place to sleep, and unconditional love regardless of the circumstance. Carolyn fought a hard battle with ALS. She had her band of Carolyn’s Crusaders that held her up in prayer throughout. Gary, Diana, Joyce, Kaitlyn and their families would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Sarah Patrick, FNP and Emily Altman, LPN from Shinnston Family Medicine; Dr. Laxson and associates at the WVU Medicine Department of Ophthalmology; Dr. Brick, Dr. Smith, Brandon Riley PA-C, Daphne Scordato, RN and associates with the WVU Medicine Department of Neurology/ALS Clinic; WVU Medicine Home Health; and WVU Medicine Hospice, June Jett, RN. Collectively, these individuals provided outstanding care and support to our family and we encourage you to donate to one of these entities in Carolyn’s name. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Dustin McCune presiding. Interment will follow at the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery.

