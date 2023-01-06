Clarksburg still seeking city manager

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While he may not be hosing down any fires, Clarksburg’s long-time fire chief is helping the city in a new way.

Steve Pulice is filling in as the city manager as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Pulice has been helping the city he grew up in as a firefighter for nearly 40 years.

“There’s probably other people out there better suited for the financial venues and arenas than I might be, but there’s nobody that’s got a better heart and devotion for the city if that counts for anything,” said Pulice.

Clarksburg has been without a city manager since Harry Faulks departure last April.

From then until just a few weeks ago, Police Chief Mark Kiddy was holding the office.

Pulice says he has great professionals to work along side of as the city managers office prepares to budget for the fiscal year.

“You gotta balance what’s going in, with what’s going out, and it can be quite an undertaking, but the city weathered a bit a storm last year and I think that we’re better because of it,” said Pulice. “We’re stronger, we found some challenges and we’ve overcome them.”

Pulice says he has served as acting city manager 3 times prior in a temporary role.

Clarksburg Mayor Jim Marino says he’s confident in Pulice’s proven abilities as a leader.

Marino says this will give the city more time to find just the right person that’ll fit best.

“It’s an intangible thing that you have to meet with that person; it can’t be on paper you have to bring them in and do a face-to-face interview and really know that person, so that’s why we try to do a thorough job in finding the person that’s going to lead our city,” said Marino.

Marino says the city has been getting help from the West Virginia Municipal League and the City Managers Association and he’s hopeful they’ll find a permanent city manager soon.

