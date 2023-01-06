Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple officers responded to a shots fired in Clarksburg Friday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call on Perry Hollow Rd. just before 4 p.m.

Several members of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene. They said the white house in the video above belongs to the suspect, and they were looking for shell casings.

Authorities have not confirmed if there were any injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

