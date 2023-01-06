Dry weekend ends with rain and snow showers

Temperatures will remain around average for the weekend.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our temperatures have fully returned to feeling more like January, and some light snow this morning really sealed the winter comeback! From now through Sunday morning, we will remain dry and mostly cloudy, but rain and snow return Sunday afternoon, lingering through Monday morning. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

