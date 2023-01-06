Emory Richard Hamrick

Emory Richard Hamrick, 76 of Webster Springs passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023. Richard was born October 18, 1946 in Bergoo and was the son of the late Lloyd and Velva Hamrick. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Linda Morgan Hamrick, daughter, Rebecca Hamrick and siblings Elzie and Earlus Hamrick and Edna Cowell.

Richard was a United States Army Veteran and served during Vietnam. He was a retired sandblaster. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and running around with his buddy Bill Triplett who passed in 2019.

Surviving are his children, Adam Hamrick , Joanna (Joe) Harris; brother, Eugene Hamrick; sisters, Loretta Cable and Edie Hamrick; grandchildren Brandy, Kristina, Brandon, Hannah, J.J., M.J., Harlie, Morgan, Malachi, Eva and Waylon and also 5 great grandchildren.

Service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Marty Cowger officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo. Friends may join the family for visitation 6-9 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Hamrick family.

