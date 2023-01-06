First at 4 Forum: Mary Tucker
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Tucker, a WVU Rifle athlete and silver medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, joined First at 4 on Friday.
She talked about leading the WVU Rifle team to a national championship, how she got into shooting, and the prominence of the WVU Rifle team.
