First at 4 Forum: Mary Tucker

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Tucker, a WVU Rifle athlete and silver medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, joined First at 4 on Friday.

She talked about leading the WVU Rifle team to a national championship, how she got into shooting, and the prominence of the WVU Rifle team.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Our Market in Bridgeport
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
Zachary Rush
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two...
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

Latest News

Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
High school program prepares students to be educators
High school program prepares students to be educators
Sen. Manchin compares Capitol insurrection to Pearl Harbor on anniversary
Former W.Va. House member with role in Jan. 6 announces run for U.S. House
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 6, 2023
Kayla Smith's Friday Evening Forecast | January 6, 2023