Harrison County Child Advocacy Center receives new name

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center has received a new name.

It has been renamed Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center.

The organization held an open house Thursday for legislators and other local elected officials.

The center provides a safe atmosphere for alleged child victims to be interviewed by specialists to help reduce the trauma of the one-time interview.

The center also provides other medical and mental health services.

It is absolutely a needed service. We work as a team together with all our local law enforcement, prosecutors, CPS, mental health, medical health. We work these cases together which usually comes out with a more positive outcome for that victim,” said Patty Saunders, Executive Director of Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center.

Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center serves Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor and Barbour Counties.

