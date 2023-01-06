Harrison County Child Advocacy Center receives new name

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Child Advocacy Center has received a new name.

It has been renamed Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center.

The organization held an open house Thursday for legislators and other local elected officials.

The center provides a safe atmosphere for alleged child victims to be interviewed by specialists to help reduce the trauma of the one-time interview.

The center also provides other medical and mental health services.

It is absolutely a needed service. We work as a team together with all our local law enforcement, prosecutors, CPS, mental health, medical health. We work these cases together which usually comes out with a more positive outcome for that victim,” said Patty Saunders, Executive Director of Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center.

Hero’s Haven Child Advocacy Center serves Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor and Barbour Counties.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Rush
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
Our Market in Bridgeport
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
Richard America
Man accused of opening fire on officers indicted on federal gun charges
Malicious assault, child neglect among 55 indictments returned in Harrison County

Latest News

Yashica Clark
Woman drank multiple bottles of wine with children in car, police say
Buckhannon Fire Department receives Class 3 Protection Rank
Harrison County Child Advocacy Center receives new name
Harrison County Child Advocacy Center receives new name
West Virginia can keep transgender sports ban, judge says