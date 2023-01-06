High school program preparing students to be educators

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A statewide program called ECCAT, short for the Early Childhood Classroom Assistant Teacher, prepares high school students to become educators in pre-k and kindergarten.

Once they complete the program, they will get a certificate and will be able to start working right after graduation.

Robin Thomas is the ECCAT instructor at Preston high school. She said each student has a certain job they do every day.

“They do lesson plans; they work with little children. We also have other jobs that are incorporated with it.”

Thomas said along with teaching positions, they have a housekeeping position, cooking and kitchen managing, and an information technology position.

Students in the class said the most rewarding part is having hands-on experience with the children.

“Whenever we do move up, we get to go down to the elementary school and work with the children. That’s also rewarding because you get to see a different perspective.”

Brad Martin is the superintendent of Preston County schools. He said this program is great for the students to learn skills and prepare them for the workforce.

“It’s just a great benefit to the students of Preston County, and I just want to commend Mrs. Thomas’s students for a job well done.”

Ange Barner is the assistant superintendent for Preston County schools. She said it’s been a huge success and students have been hired in Preston County after they graduate from school, as well as many other places around the state.

“A lot of these students can come out and get jobs within our county immediately as our ECCAT aids or our special ed aids. So, it helps our county fill positions.”

