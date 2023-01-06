House Call: Making healthy changes that become healthy habits Pt. 1

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to discuss how to make healthy changes that become healthy habits is Dr. Kevin Tharakan.

1). What is excess weight and what causes it?

Let me be sympathetic to this issue by saying that we know that genes can play a role with excess weight gain. Even certain medications can contribute.

We also know that excess weight comes from taking in more energy, or calories than your body needs. This extra energy may be stored as fat. Many factors influence your risk for weight gain. These include poor diet, lack of sleep, and not getting enough physical activity.

2). What can we do to start the year off right?

Keeping off weight is tough, especially when you see a lot of tempting foods. A healthy weight lowers your risk for chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. It can also help you stay more mobile as you age. Hopefully, what we discuss during this interview will be beneficial for not only now, but also all year long.

These are great suggestions to consider:

Eat a high-protein breakfast.

Drink plenty of water throughout the day and before eating.

Load up on high-fiber foods like fruits, veggies, and whole grains.

Curb afternoon cravings with a handful of almonds, pistachios, and/or walnuts.

Limit sugary foods like candies, desserts and refined grains.

Have a small plate of the foods you like best and then move away from the buffet table.

Start with vegetables to take the edge off your appetite.

Eat slowly.

Avoid or limit alcohol.

3). To avoid breaking your New Year’s resolution, what can we do to ensure a successful outcome regarding nutrition or other healthy habits?

Here are some common strategies that can boost your chance of keeping your resolution a habit, essentially your resolution becomes a part of your daily lifestyle.

Set realistic goals. Write down the steps that will help you to achieve these.

Plan for obstacles. Figure out how to overcome any obstacles. Don’t give up just because you’ve slipped.

Track your progress. A journal or diary is one of the best tools for helping you stay focused and recover from slip-ups.

Get help. Ask friends and family for support. Consider enrolling in a class or program.

Reward yourself. Give yourself a healthy treat when you’ve achieved a small goal or milestone.

Add variety. Keep things interesting by adding new activities or expanding your goals to make these more challenging.

