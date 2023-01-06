James “Jim” Alonzo Smith, 80, of Jane Lew, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Spencer on June 30, 1942, a son of the late Harold D. Smith and Rose Eleanor Dawkins Smith. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his step-father, Gilbert Jamieson (who raised Jim); one brother, Harold K. Smith; and one step-sister, Ann Scott. On October 3, 1964, Jim married the love of his life, Carol Mellanee Trefz Smith. Together they shared 58 wonderful years and she will miss him dearly. Forever cherishing their memories of Jim are his wife, Carol Smith of Jane Lew; one step-sister, Kay Sauber of Chicago, IL; eleven nieces: Jeanne Louk and husband, Randy, of Jane Lew, Tara Smith of Tennessee, Terri Tenney and husband, Ron, of Weston, Gayle Heaster and husband, John, of Weston, Rebekah Bledsoe and wife, Dorothy, of Morgantown, Debbie Nerbonne and husband, Joe, of Atlanta, GA, Tracy Wise and husband, Jeff, of Atlanta, GA, Mary Kay Welch, Sally Welch, Anne Motschull of Texas, and Lee Samson of West Virginia; five nephews: Theo Trefz of North Carolina, Todd Trefz and wife, Mary, of Parkersburg, Tim Trefz of Virginia, Scott Trefz of Fairmont, Charles Jamieson Smith of Florida, Scott Sauber of Illinois, Mike Sauber of Wisconsin, and Garrett Sauber of Georgia; his special great-niece, Emily Louk; and several additional great-nieces and nephews. Jim graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1960. He furthered his education at Potomac State and graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor Degree in Business. Jim spent 35 years as a claims superintendent for State Farm before retiring. He was a devoted Christian and a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Weston. Jim loved horses and was a member of various organizations including the WV Horseman Association, Treasure Northern Quarter Horse Association, WV Quarter Horse Association, WV Cutting Horse Association, American Saddle Horse Breeders Fraternity of WV, and Lewis County Boot and Saddle Club. He was also a member of the Railroad Museum and a chairman of the Arbitration Committee-1985 in Charleston. If Jim was with his animals, his heart was at peace. He loved quality time with his wife raising and showing horses. In his spare time, Jim liked antique shopping, collecting B&O Trains, woodworking, sports cars, and playing and dancing to music. He was also an avid WVU Mountaineer fan. More than anything, Jim loved and treasured his family, and they adored him as well. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and mailed to 206 E. 2nd St., Weston, WV, 26452, or to WV Cutting Horse Association c/o Roy Bauer and mailed to 223 Martin Rd., Grafton, WV, 26354. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Following Visitation, Jim’s request for Cremation will be honored. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James “Jim” Alonzo Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

