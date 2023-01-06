Longtime Marion County educator appointed to role at School Building Authority

Marion County Schools
Marion County Schools
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has named a longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.

Andy Neptune, an experienced educator and administrator with 34 years in the Marion County school system, has been appointed to the position by Gov. Justice.

Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education.

Neptune has spent the last 14 years in Marion County’s central office as an administrative assistant. In this position, he supervised personnel, student nutrition, student services, transportation, maintenance, facilities, and athletics.

He also oversaw many improvements to schools in Marion County, including roof, window, and HVAC upgrades, new turf installations for both East-West Stadium and North Marion High School, and a state-of-the-art ten-lane track enhancement at North Marion High School.

The Barrackville native also held roles as principal, assistant principal, teacher, and coach in Marion County Schools.

The appointment is effective immediately, Gov. Justice said, and he will be sworn in at the next board meeting on Jan. 11th.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Our Market in Bridgeport
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
Zachary Rush
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two...
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

Latest News

WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour
Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour
WVDNR announces return of trout stockings, new fishing regulations
Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident