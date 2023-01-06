Longtime Marion County educator appointed to role at School Building Authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has named a longtime Marion County educator as Executive Director of the West Virginia School Building Authority.

Andy Neptune, an experienced educator and administrator with 34 years in the Marion County school system, has been appointed to the position by Gov. Justice.

Neptune fills the vacancy created when David Roach became Superintendent of the West Virginia State Board of Education.

Neptune has spent the last 14 years in Marion County’s central office as an administrative assistant. In this position, he supervised personnel, student nutrition, student services, transportation, maintenance, facilities, and athletics.

He also oversaw many improvements to schools in Marion County, including roof, window, and HVAC upgrades, new turf installations for both East-West Stadium and North Marion High School, and a state-of-the-art ten-lane track enhancement at North Marion High School.

The Barrackville native also held roles as principal, assistant principal, teacher, and coach in Marion County Schools.

The appointment is effective immediately, Gov. Justice said, and he will be sworn in at the next board meeting on Jan. 11th.

