Multiple arrests made in Mercer Mall shooting

By Megan Brandl
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Mercer County Sherriff’s Dept. (MCSD), three people have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting of Marquise Mclean.

On Thurs. Jan. 5, detectives with the Mercer County Sherriff’s Dept. arrested Landon Cartwright (19), Elijah Terry (18), and Raheem Reed (26).

Capt. JJ Ruble with the MCSD said that all three men were charged with Accessory After the Fact and Murder in the First Degree. They were arraigned in Mercer Co. Magistrate Court.

