Multiple arrests made in Mercer Mall shooting

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Mercer County Sherriff’s Dept. (MCSD), three people have been arrested in connection with the Nov. 13 shooting of Marquise Mclean.

On Thurs. Jan. 5, detectives with the Mercer County Sherriff’s Dept. arrested Landon Cartwright (19), Elijah Terry (18), and Raheem Reed (26).

Capt. JJ Ruble with the MCSD said that all three men were charged with Accessory After the Fact and Murder in the First Degree. They were arraigned in Mercer Co. Magistrate Court.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.