North Marion, Morgantown get big wins in Thursday basketball slate
North Marion vs Elkins JV, Varsity highlights inside alongside Morgantown vs Parkersburg South
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion basketball swept the JV and Varsity contests vs Elkins on Thursday night. In the meantime, Morgantown traveled to Parkersburg South in a matchup of the top two teams in AAAA. Highlights from all three games can be seen above.
