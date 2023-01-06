Parole officer pleads guilty to sexual assault of parolee

WASHINGTON (WSAZ) -- A former West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole officer pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to violating the civil rights of a female parolee.

During the plea hearing, Anthony Demetro, 44, admitted that on or about April 16, 2021, he used his position, authority, and status as a state parole officer to force a parolee to perform sexual acts against her will.

At the time, the parolee was participating in residential drug and alcohol treatment as a condition of her parole. Demetro admitted that he knew that the parolee did not want to have sex with him but that he coerced her into doing so anyway, for his own sexual gratification.

With his guilty plea, the defendant faces a 15-year sentence, with a maximum of five years of supervised release, and registration as a sex offender under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

A sentencing date has been set for April 20.

“This defendant’s job was to help parolees reenter society and reintegrate into their communities, but instead he abused his power and authority to sexually assault a female parolee who was seeking treatment and care in a state program,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to hold accountable those officers who breach the public trust by violating the rights of people in their custody and control at any stage of the criminal justice process.”

“The defendant abused his position of power and trust by sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman who was trying to re-enter society,” said U.S. Attorney Will Thompson for the Southern District of West Virginia. “This immoral and illegal conduct will not be tolerated in this District. I commend the female victim who was brave enough to come forward, even though she knew she was putting her own personal freedom at risk. I thank the FBI, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the Assistant U.S. Attorneys who investigated and prosecuted this case.”

“Protecting the civil rights of all Americans is a top priority for the FBI,” said Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office. “This plea should send a message that those who violate their oath of office and abuse their authority will be held accountable. The FBI will relentlessly pursue color of law violations and hold criminals like Mr. DeMetro accountable for their actions.”

