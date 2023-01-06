Sen. Manchin compares Capitol insurrection to Pearl Harbor on anniversary

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) compared the event to Pearl Harbor.

Sen. Manchin said Jan. 6 was a horrific day and a stain on our nation, further saying it “is a day that will live in infamy.”

Below is Sen. Manchin’s quote in its entirety:

January 6 was a horrific day and is truly a stain on our nation. It has joined the ranks of Pearl Harbor and is a day that will live in infamy. But through every challenge that our nation has ever faced, we have come out on the other side stronger and more committed to preserving our democracy. I am optimistic that the American people understand the horrors of that day and have a restored interest in protecting our democracy. In a clearly divided Congress, we passed the Electoral Count Reform Act with overwhelming bipartisan input and support to ensure that dreadful day is never duplicated. I will continue fighting to protect our democracy and our American spirit.

