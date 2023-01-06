Snow showers today, cool, cloudy weekend!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After snow showers push in this morning, most should leave later today. After today, however, cool, cloudy conditions will stick around, with even some precipitation chances. Find out more in the video above!

A low-pressure system moved on top of the Great Lakes this morning, bringing scattered snow showers to North-Central West Virginia, mostly in the mountain counties. This afternoon, those snow showers will not be as widespread, but still, there will be snow flurries, and even an isolated snow shower, in the mountain counties, and a snow flurry or two in the lowlands. By 8 PM, any leftover snow flurries should be gone, leaving cloudy skies. By that time, expect a snowfall total of 1″ in the mountains and trace amounts in the lowlands. Besides that, winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the upper-30s. Overnight, skies will be cloudy, but our region should stay dry. Winds will be light, with lows in the low-30s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, but we should stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-40s at most. Then on Sunday afternoon, a low-pressure system will bring rain showers into our area. In the mountain counties, temperatures may be cold enough to sustain a wintry mix. By the time the rain leaves on Monday morning, we’re probably looking at around a few-tenths of an inch of rain. Thereafter, most of next week will be dry, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s, around average for January. In short, today will be cold and cloudy, with snow flurries, rain will push in this weekend, and most of next week will be cool and dry, with some sunshine.

Today: In the lowlands, the day starts with snow showers this morning, then it’s cloudy skies and snow flurries, with even an isolated snow shower, during the afternoon. In the mountains, expect snow showers and flurries for the morning and afternoon. Westerly winds of 10-15 mph. High: 40.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with a slight chance of a snow flurry or shower early in the evening. Low: 32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 42.

Sunday: Overcast skies, with rain showers pushing through. In the mountains, rain/snow mix is possible. High: 44.

