Woman drank multiple bottles of wine with children in car, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges in Marion County after officers said she drank several bottles of wine and found her passed out in a running car with children in the backseat.

Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Ave. under the Jefferson St. Bridge in Fairmont around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

On the scene, officers said 26-year-old Yashica Clark, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was passed out in the driver’s seat of a running car with two children in booster seats in the backseat.

Clark’s car was allegedly stopped in the middle of the road, forcing other vehicles to travel in the opposite lane to avoid hitting her car.

The criminal complaint says officers could smell the odor of alcohol on her breath, and officers later found three bottlecaps from what Clark said were “miniature wine bottles.”

Clarks allegedly tried to hide two miniature bottles of wine in the cup holder when she was asked to exit the car. She also told officers she drank “at least 2 miniature bottles of wine and one regular size bottle of wine.”

A preliminary breath test showed Clark to have a BAC of 0.195, and she was placed under arrest, officers said.

Clarks allegedly refused to cooperate when officers tried to put her in the police cruiser and kicked an officer in the groin. Officers said she also kicked the police cruiser’s window all the way to the Fairmont Police Department.

Clark’s BAC at the police station was 0.152.

Clark has been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $30,012 bond.

