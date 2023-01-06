Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Our Market in Bridgeport
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
Zachary Rush
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two...
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

Latest News

FILE - Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee ranking member Sen. Richard...
Ex-Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with ‘no action’
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Former NFL running back hospitalized after saving his kids from drowning, reports say
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Don’t sweat it; still a chance to win $940M Mega Millions