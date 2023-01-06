WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

(Maui Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area.

The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The secondary location of this checkpoint will be on U.S. Rt. 250 near the intersection with U.S. Rt. 219 near Central Supply in Elkins, state police said.

This checkpoint is the rescheduled date from an original sobriety checkpoint that was canceled due to inclement weather.

The second checkpoint will be in Lewis County on Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Our Market in Bridgeport
Decreased sales cited as reason Bridgeport business is closing
Zachary Rush
Man on dirt bike leads police on pursuit, crashes on foot bridge, police say
Sunset-Ellis Restaurant
Sunset Ellis Restaurant to reopen under new management
Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two...
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

Latest News

Marion County Schools
Longtime Marion County educator appointed to role at School Building Authority
Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour
Manchin leads group of Senators on Clarksburg FBI facility tour
WVDNR announces return of trout stockings, new fishing regulations
Authorities ask for help identifying person in alleged fraud incident