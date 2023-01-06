WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area.

The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The secondary location of this checkpoint will be on U.S. Rt. 250 near the intersection with U.S. Rt. 219 near Central Supply in Elkins, state police said.

This checkpoint is the rescheduled date from an original sobriety checkpoint that was canceled due to inclement weather.

The second checkpoint will be in Lewis County on Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew on Friday, Jan. 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

State Police said the checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to deter and detect impaired drivers.

The sobriety checkpoint’s goal is to make highways safer for those traveling in West Virginia, officials said.

