Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging a 15-year-old child with autism in Florida. That child died of a drug overdose, investigators say.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Forget fled from Florida to West Virginia and then fled the Mountain State.

In September 2021, Forget was wanted for attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Law enforcement officers arrested Forget in New Albany, Indiana, which is in the southern part of the state.

He is awaiting extradition to face charges in Florida.

