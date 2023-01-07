Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial holds 5K

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital held its monthly 5K run/walk Saturday.

Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston holds a 5K run and walk each month of the winter to get people active.

They started the 5K back in November and Saturday they saw about 20 participants. With West Virginia being one of the most obese states, Chief Administrative Officer Kevin Stalnaker says it’s important for people to get active.

“As hospitals, we take care of folks once they are already sick, but we are really trying to get out in the community. Create opportunity for folks to learn about wellness and to increase the population health of the community.”

Mon Health also plans to hold a color run in the future to support cancer. As we start to age some may become less active and the pounds start to add up.

Events like this can help out with losing those pounds.

“I think for any of us as we get older it’s easy to pack on pounds during the holidays. You need to remain healthy but also eat healthy as well. You really need to do it from both sides.”

Mon Health will hold one more 5K in February.

