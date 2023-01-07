Rain/snow showers on Sunday!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a cool, quiet Saturday, rain and snow showers, and even a few freezing rain showers, will lift into North-Central West Virginia tomorrow. As for how long they stick around and what next week is like, find out in the video above!

After a cool, quiet Saturday afternoon, a low-pressure system will lift into West Virginia tomorrow morning, bringing precipitation to West Virginia. Temperatures will be in the 40s in the lowlands and the upper-30s in the mountain counties at most, due to cooler air lingering in the mountains. As a result, the lowlands will experience rain showers, and the mountain counties will see wintry mix and even snow. Rain and snow showers will stick around throughout the afternoon and evening, and even during the overnight hours, any leftover rain will transition to snow, as temperatures dip below-freezing. The precipitation will leave by Monday morning. By that time, expect about 0.1″ to 0.2″ of rain and trace amounts to a quarter-inch of snow in the lowlands, and about 1-2″ of snow in the mountain counties. Some mountainous areas could even see up to 3″ of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice, which could result in slick roads between Sunday and Monday morning. Thus, Randolph and Pocahontas counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 AM Sunday to 7 AM Monday. So make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads if you have to travel to the mountains. Fortunately, by Monday afternoon, we should dry out and see partly sunny skies. Thereafter, most of next week will be partly to mostly cloudy but dry, and temperatures will rise into the 50s by the middle of next week. Then towards the end of next week, a low-pressure system will lift rain into our area. Then as the back-end of the system pushes in, we may even see snow showers. There is uncertainty regarding timing and extent of the precipitation, so we are watching carefully. But it does mean you may want to plan for a messy end to next week. In short, tomorrow and Monday morning will bring rain and snow showers, and most of next week will be cloudy and mild.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies, with rain showers in the lowlands and snow showers, and even some wintry mix and ice, in the mountain counties. Precipitation starts in the afternoon and lasts into the late-evening. High: 44.

Monday: Leftover rain and snow showers leave by early-morning, then skies will be partly sunny during the afternoon. West-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 43.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. High: 48.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.