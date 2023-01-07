Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart

Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said.
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said.

Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said.

A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store.

An investigation determined there was no credible threat and the complaint proved to be false, LCSD said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
The aftermath of the explosion left debris everywhere.
Man dies instantly in garage explosion after he cut into a gas tank, police say
Parkette Family Restaurant opened in 1955. It has stayed in the Lehosit family for two...
Local restaurant continues to flourish as others close

Latest News

A statewide program called ECCAT short for the early childhood classroom assistant teacher...
High school program preparing students to be educators
House Call
Deputies respond to shots fired call in Clarksburg
High school program prepares students to be educators
High school program prepares students to be educators