Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Calls about someone making threats inside the Walmart in Weston were unfounded, authorities said.

Someone called 911 on Friday reporting someone was making threats inside the store, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department said.

A large presence of law enforcement quickly arrived at the store.

An investigation determined there was no credible threat and the complaint proved to be false, LCSD said.

