Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday.

James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened near Ashton Upland Road, according to Sheriff Corey Miller.

Deputies said upon arrival they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies said life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful.

Investigators identify the victim as Jerrad Paul Casey, 26, of Apple Grove.

The case remains under investigation by the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story.

