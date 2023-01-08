4 teens involved in disturbance at a detention center

Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after...
Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after officials said they were able to take control of a room Saturday afternoon.(MGN)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple teenagers are involved in a disturbance at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center after officials said they were able to take control of a room Saturday afternoon.

Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker said that four juvenile males, all 17 years old, took control of a room in the facility around 5 p.m.

He said the teenagers altered furniture into potential weapons and caused property damage.

According to the Sheriff, a team of correction officers and police made entry, and order was restored.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and Madison Police responded to the incident.

State Police will handle the juvenile petitions.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
National Futurecast showing conditions for the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions at 4...
Rain/snow showers on Sunday!
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | January 8, 2023
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | January 8, 2023
The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.
Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital held its monthly 5K run/walk Saturday.
Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial holds 5K
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Kanawha Co. Sheriff’s Office to conduct internal investigation in connection with deadly Cabell...
Outside sheriff’s office to internally investigate deadly Cabell Co. incident