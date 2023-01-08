Reward for information on Gretchen Fleming increased to $65,000

The increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owners who care about Gretchen
WTAP News @ 6
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.

The Fleming family provided the new reward poster to the Parkersburg Police Department.

The family said the increase was made possible by the Parkersburg business owner(s) who care about Gretchen and the Parkersburg area. They said they wanted to help, but wished to stay anonymous.

If you have any information on Gretchen Fleming, contact the numbers below.

For Detective Zimmerman dial 304-424-1072.

For after hours dial 304-424-8444.

The reward for information regarding Gretchen has now increased to $65,000.(Fleming Family)

Previous coverage:

Parkersburg police chief Board confirms the Ohio Co. remains are not Gretchen

