Brief warm-up before light snow kicks off the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was fairly cloudy, and that will continue for the next few days as temperatures steadily warm by a few degrees each day through Thursday. Thursday sees an onset of rain, which could be heavy at times, transitioning to a wintry mix then all snow by Friday and Friday evening. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.