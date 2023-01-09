Brief warm-up before light snow kicks off the weekend

Mountains are likely to see some snow accumulations.
By Kayla Smith and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was fairly cloudy, and that will continue for the next few days as temperatures steadily warm by a few degrees each day through Thursday. Thursday sees an onset of rain, which could be heavy at times, transitioning to a wintry mix then all snow by Friday and Friday evening. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Carolyn Chambers
Woman charged with robbing Fairmont gas station, police say
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Luke Masters
Mannington man charged with punching, kicking dog multiple times

Latest News

Expected highs for today, January 9, 2023.
Mild temperatures, precipitation later this week
rain to snow thurs
Impactful system to hit by week’s end
National Futurecast showing conditions for the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions at 4...
Rain/snow showers on Sunday!
3 day
Dry weekend ends with rain and snow showers