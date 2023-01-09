Destiny Coble signs commitment to Salem University Softball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Destiny Coble officially signed with Salem softball this morning, making her one of many players in the area to sign for the team in the sport. For her, the choice was a no-brainer. It’s her lifelong dream, just a few miles down the road.

“It’s close to home. It’s a great environment. It has all of the stuff I want to go for in the path I want to take in life,” said Coble. “I’m really excited to continue my softball journey with Salem.”

It also helps that Coble’s teammates plan to join Salem as well. Her familiarity with her teammates will easily transfer to the next level. Alongside that notion, Coble says that Salem head coach Steve Potts has already made her feel at home due to his openness that was displayed during her recruitment process.

“I’m glad to go to a team where I know some of the girls and get to meet new people too,” said Coble. “He was really nice. He seemed like a really good coach. I’m really excited to get to know him better and everything. He’s always like, if you need anything or have any questions text me. He’s always open. I really like that in a coach.”

With that in mind, it’s no wonder Coble puts family at the forefront.

“Me and my family, we’ve always been really close,” said Coble. “To be able to stay close means a lot to me. I used to want to go far off from home, but here lately I’ve just wanted to stay close. Being 25 minutes away means a lot.”

