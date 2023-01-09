Fisher-Price again announces recall of Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after at least 8 more deaths

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through...
The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.(WNDU)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fisher-Price has re-announced its recall of 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after several more deaths have been reported since the initial recall.

When the original recall was announced in 2019, over 30 deaths had been reported after babies rolled from their backs to their stomachs or side while unrestrained.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 70 more deaths have been reported since, and at least eight were reported to have happened after the initial recall announcement.

In total, about 100 deaths have been reported while infants were in the products, though Fisher-Price notes that it has been unable to confirm the circumstances of some of the incidents.

The Rock ‘n Play sleepers were sold at major stores nationwide from September 2009 through April 2019.

Anyone with the sleeper should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or a voucher.

The CPSC notes it is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An end to W.Va.'s inspection sticker?
An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Sheriff provides details after large officer response at Weston Walmart
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
National Futurecast showing conditions for the Ohio River Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions at 4...
Rain/snow showers on Sunday!
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida

Latest News

Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
Prosecutor: Husband of missing wife bought cleaning supplies
Brian Walshe, 46, was held on $500,000 bond on a charge of misleading investigators.
RAW: Husband of missing woman appears in court
Drivers work their way out of Dallas during rush hour, July 1, 2016. The number of traffic...
Elevated US traffic deaths slipped in 1st 9 months of 2022
Municipal workers clear the rubble on the roof of College No. 47 which was damaged by a Russian...
Ukraine school rejects Russian claim of troops killed there
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy