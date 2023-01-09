Four-day work week in Morgantown receives positive feedback

Morgantown’s 4-day work week for city employees is getting some positive feedback.
Morgantown's 4-day work week for city employees is getting some positive feedback.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown’s four-day work week for city employees has been in effect for the past two years, and it is getting some positive feedback.

Under the four-day work week, city employees can work 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

The benefit for residents is that city offices are open before or after most people are at work.

However, city officials said they’re just starting to hear feedback for the first time.

Emily Muzzarelli, the Assistant City Manager for Morgantown, said it has been so far so good.

“We got little feedback and no negative comments from the public on that. I would say as far as access to the public, it’s kind of a pros and a cons. Obviously, we open up earlier. It can be difficult for people with a regular full time jobs to get to their local government office.”

Muzzarelli said the schedule also allows flexibility for workers, so they can schedule appointments on Fridays.

Officials say the schedule helps with attracting employees and keeping them. They say there are no plans to change the format any time soon.

