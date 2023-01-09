Group gives back to seniors struggling with mobility issues

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Southern Appalachian Labor School is trying to help seniors in need in the upper Kanawha valley.

Some of whom are seniors with mobility issues.

Barbara Brooks she said she could barely make it out of her house before a ramp was built and installed.

“Getting up the steps, it was taking a little longer,” she said. “I have a heart condition really bad, and I have cancer.”

John David,Director and Volunteer for the SALS, said they’re a lot of seniors in need of assistance in the upper Kanawha valley.

“We have found that these folks that we have served and want to serve in various ways with food, clothing, shelter, and education for their grandchildren or children are in desperate need of basically having a livable life,” he said.

Brooks said since the ramp was built, her life has changed for the better.

“I can make three or four trips now down the ramp that I couldn’t before because I used to make up the steps and make one step in, get to the house and I wasn’t coming back out of the house,” she said.

Crew leader Hal Lawrence helped to build Brooks’ ramp along with more than a dozen high schoolers on the project.

The organization brings in teenagers from across the country to help those in need.

“They feel trapped in the house because they can’t get in and out going down the stairs,” Lawrence said. “So once the ramps are put in it frees them up. "

The organization was recently awarded $25,000 by the Kanawha County Commission and hopes to use the money for both regular projects and also those affected by summer flooding in the upper Kanawha valley.

Those in need of assistance can call SALS at 304-250-7627 or send an email to sals@citynet.net.

