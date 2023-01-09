Impactful system to hit by week’s end

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday morning will be a messy one, especially in the higher elevations, as light snow showers cause slick roads. High pressure gives us a few-day break from precipitation as temperatures rise, but rain returns late Wednesday into Thursday with a system coming in from the southwest. After this system crosses West Virginia, cooler air will filter in, changing remaining precipitation to snow. Accumulations are likely in the mountains, but lowlands are still uncertain. This is due to unknown factors such as air temperature, ground temperature, and duration/intensity of remaining precipitation. We’ll be watching this system closely, so be sure to stick with us for updates.

